Texans secure QB Bryce Young and WR Quentin Johnston in latest CBS Sports mock draft

Bryce Young to the Houston Texans in a mock draft is as commonplace as sand in the bottom of a car floorboard in Galveston.

If the Texans get their intended face of the franchise in the Alabama quarterback, the next question becomes: what does Houston do with the No. 12 overall pick? The Texans could use it to give Young a fellow rookie to work with, or Houston could go with an edge rusher to help the defense bring opposing passers down or below Young’s playing level on game days.

According to Pete Prisco from CBS Sports, the Texans go with the rookie passing duo route and take TCU wideout Quentin Johnston.

After taking Young earlier, they can take Johnson to help him on the outside. Johnson is a big receiver who can run. He has all the tools teams love. He does have some issues catching the football.

Johnston is the first receiver taken off the board. The next receiver doesn’t come off until Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 21 overall.

Prisco’s mock draft represents a run on pass rushers as the Arizona Cardinals take Alabama defensive end Will Anderson at No. 4 overall, the Seattle Seahawks get Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson, and the Philadelphia Eagles net Iowa defensive end Lukas Van Ness.

