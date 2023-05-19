Texans’ season could be defined by a 5-game stretch

Even though fans and media have an idea of what new coach DeMeco Ryans brings, there is a bit of mystery as to what the 2023 Houston Texans will look like.

Between an aggressive defensive scheme and a rookie quarterback, there is an expectation for growing pains yet triumphs. How long the fluctuation lasts until stability forms will be the question throughout the season.

There is a five-game stretch on the Texans’ schedule that could define their season.

Weeks 12-16 offer the best insight as to who the Texans actually are under Ryans. Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells said you know what type of team you have by Thanksgiving, which is Week 12 in 2023.

Here is the five-game stretch that could tell the tale of the Texans.

Week 12 — vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars had their way with the Texans in Week 17 last season when Jacksonville had absolutely nothing to play for. Regardless of how the first game of the series goes between Houston and Jacksonville, Week 12 should be pivotal if the Jaguars in the playoff hunt. If the Texans rise to the occasion and counterstrike, it would send the signal the AFC South won’t be Jacksonville’s for much longer. The rematch also occurs in the middle of a three-game homestand at NRG Stadium.

Week 13 — vs. Denver Broncos

Surely the Broncos won’t be as horrendous as they were last season at this same time, not with Sean Payton refining the team. Denver will be a challenge on defense, which will be a good test for C.J. Stroud and the offense. The early-season mistakes were understandable as the rookie learned the system. The offense should be humming by this point.

Week 14 — at New York Jets

Not only will Ryans be going against a former boss, but so will defensive coordinator Matt Burke, who was the “game management coach” in Robert Saleh’s first season with the Jets in 2021. The Jets should be a formidable opponent given their upgrade at quarterback, and an East Coast road game in mid-December could have terrible weather. The elements will be there for Houston to prove its mettle in a tough environment.

Week 15 — at Tennessee Titans

lovie-smith-not-satisfied-texans-run-defense

The Texans will be completing their only back-to-back road trip of the schedule. Regardless of what happened in New York the week prior, the Texans have a chance to show they don’t get too high or too low. Houston will also get to initiate a season series after having truly formed cohesion as a team closer to Ryans’ definitive vision.

Week 16 — at Cleveland Browns

texans-browns-everything-week-13

The players themselves may not even really care about the on-field drama, but Houston sports fans certainly will, and it will be the buzz all week. As such, the players will get asked if it’s just another game or how they feel or if know any of the players. This is a game that will come with its own hoopla, and it is a chance for the Texans to show they truly keep their focus on the game.

