Texans scouting boss James Liipfert mum on draft evaluations of quarterback

The Houston Texans need a quarterback. Their first move of the 2023 NFL draft at No. 2 overall is virtually certain to be a quarterback.

However, James Liipfert was as coy and ambiguous when asked about quarterback evaluations as if the Texans had 22nd overall pick.

The Texans’ assistant director of player personnel and college scouting director spoke with the media on a Zoom call Friday and would not lend any insight as to how Houston is looking at the position.

“Whether it’s looking at quarterback, offensive tackle, linebacker, pick a position, honestly, we look at all of them,” Liipfert said. “We are looking at everything. Our scouts are boots on the ground every day this week.”

The completion of the NFL combine on March 6 just kicked off the pro day tour for the Texans. According to Liipfert, their midwest area scout, George Panagiotopoulos, was already in Bloomington, Indiana, at Indiana’s pro day.

“We are evaluating everyone, from guys that we anticipate going in the first round to free agents,” Liipfert said. “You’re looking at everyone at all positions.”

Liipfert believes he can best help the Texans make a valuable selection by spreading himself throughout the entirety of the draft board, not looking at one specific position.

Said Liipfert: “Speaking for myself, I would not say our approach drastically changes just because it’s some position. Specifically, my role is to know about every position, every player on the board as possible. If I were to get too granular on a group of players or a position, I would bog myself down. I truly just need to spread myself to all positions, and our guys are doing the same thing.”

Houston has six picks in the top-103. There is value to be had throughout the draft, but the one position Texans fans and commenters alike will be focused on is quarterback.

