Texans have a scout at Kentucky versus Ole Miss

The Houston Texans have a scout in attendance for the Kentucky Wildcats versus Ole Miss Rebels Saturday afternoon.

Presumably the Texans are there to take a look at Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft.

If the Texans are looking at Levis for quarterback, they may have some competition. The Giants have three seats in the press box, the most of any team. New York also has a decision to make if fourth-year Daniel Jones doesn’t take the next step.

Other teams in attendance are the Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, who have two seats in the press box, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets.

