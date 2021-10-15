Texans sat DE Charles Omenihu in Week 5 to get better glimpse of Jordan Jenkins

Mark Lane
·1 min read
The Houston Texans made a puzzling move ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the New England Patriots.

The Texans made third-year defensive end Charles Omenihu inactive. The former 2019 fifth-round pick had compiled nine combined tackles and three quarterback hits through four games, two of which he had started.

According to defensive coordinator Lovie Smith, the Texans sat Omenihu in Week 5 so as to get a better glimpse of sixth-year defensive end Jordan Jenkins, who the club signed to a two-year, $6 million contract in free agency.

“We look for options,” said Smith. “Jordan Jenkins is the one defensive lineman that we hadn’t had an opportunity to see, and you can only dress so many defensive linemen. We start each process over each Monday after the game.”

Jenkins provided Houston with five combined tackles, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit in the 25-22 loss to the Patriots at NRG Stadium.

The Texans are working through their process to see which defensive linemen may go in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts.

“See how a player practices that week, see what the best combination that brings us that we can go with, and that’s what we’ve done this week,” Smith said. “Can’t wait to see the guys out at practice today.”

