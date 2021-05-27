Texans salary cap space could see $25.7 million windfall in 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Lane
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Houston Texans were already salary cap-strapped heading into the 2021 offseason, and the loss of revenues from the lockdowns over 2020 didn’t help their cap situation in new general manager Nick Caserio’s first offseason.

The Texans had to let go of defensive end J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and face of the franchise. Houston also had to get creative and restructure some contracts to provide additional cap space. The veterans signed in free agency were “singles and doubles” as the Texans just didn’t have the cap space to hit home runs.

That may change in 2022.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the NFL and the NFLPA have agreed to a salary cap ceiling of $208.2 million for the 2022 season.

The salary cap won’t be officially set until February. However, with the ceiling at $208.2 million, it is possible the Texans could get an additional $25.7 million on top of any salary cap carryover from the 2021 books, which would be just what the doctored ordered as Houston will have its first- and second-round picks for the 2022 NFL draft.

Rebounding from the poor mistakes of the previous regime may take at least two offseasons, but it is on the horizon.

Recommended Stories

  • Giants sign third-round CB Aaron Robinson to rookie deal

    The Giants have inked another rookie contract, as third-round pick CB ﻿Aaron Robinson﻿ has his rookie deal set for the 2021 season.

  • Rams currently projected to be over the salary cap in 2022

    Even if the 2022 salary cap comes in at the ceiling of $208.2 million, the Rams will be over the limit.

  • Olivia Rodrigo's debut album 'Sour' is pop savagery wrapped in innocence and we're obsessed

    "Sour" is sonically sweet, but it’s melodramatic and moody – and not in the condescending way adults tend to talk about teen girls and their feelings.

  • Jets, Alex Lewis agree to reworked contract

    The Jets have agreed to a reworked contract with guard Alex Lewis.

  • Biden administration backs Trump-era Alaska oil drilling project plans

    The Biden administration on Wednesday defended in the U.S. District Court for Alaska a massive ConocoPhillips oil and gas project approved during the Trump-era, per the New York Times.Why it matters: President Biden has pledged to move away from fossil fuels. But the project has the backing of officials including Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — who's viewed as a potential ally for Biden in his attempts to push through policies in an evenly divided Senate, the NYT notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Some tribal leaders and unions also back the project, but environmental groups say the Trump administration didn't consider the effects the Willow drilling project in part of the National Petroleum Reserve would have on "wildlife and climate-change impacts," according to Reuters. A judge to temporarily blocked the project in May after the environmental groups filed a lawsuit.The Biden administration didn't clarify how its stance lined up with its climate policies, but it said in the filing that greenhouse gas emissions considerations and the effects the project would have on "fish, caribou and polar bear habitat" had been sufficiently taken into account when the project was approved, the Times reports.The filing noted that Conoco has "valid lease rights" and can "develop its leases 'subject to reasonable regulation,'" according to the NYT.What they're saying: An Interior Department spokesperson told Reuters in a statement that the court filing "continues to defend a 2020 Record of Decision for the Willow Project" in the National Petroleum Reserve–Alaska (NPR-A)."The filing maintains that the decision complied with NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) standards in place at the time, and that the plaintiffs did not challenge the Record of Decision within the time limitations associated with environmental review for projects in the NPR-A," the statement added.Representatives for the Interior Department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ron Rivera: Ryan Fitzpatrick picks things up very quickly

    Ryan Fitzpatrick has been around the block a few times. Now on his ninth team after entering the league as a seventh-round pick out of Harvard, Fitzpatrick has learned plenty of offenses in his career. As he goes into his first year with Washington, his head coach feels good about the veteran’s progress early on [more]

  • NFL Rumors: Patriots sign TE Troy Fumagalli, cut FB Danny Vitale

    The Patriots reportedly added Troy Fumagalli to their tight end room Thursday while releasing fullback Danny Vitale.

  • Dodgers' Trevor Bauer has no choice but to praise Astros hitters after rough outing

    Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has gone to great lengths in an effort to 'own' the Houston Astros. But he's the one who got owned in his latest outing against the team.

  • Julius Randle became the Knicks savior after a rigorous offseason workout routine that included barefoot 5-minute miles

    Julius Randle laid the foundation for his career year and the Knicks surprise playoff appearance with a gruelling summer of workouts.

  • Marc Gasol with a 3-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns

    Marc Gasol (Los Angeles Lakers) with a 3-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns, 05/25/2021

  • NBA betting: Bettors confident in Knicks, big money on Jazz to bounce back

    Both the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks were upset in Game 1 of their respective series. Will they bounce back in Game 2?

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • NHL roundup: Defending champion Lightning advance to Round 2

    It was the second shutout in 59 postseason starts for Vasilevskiy. The other came on Sept. 28 in the clinching 2-0 victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Pat Maroon, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who are trying to become the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

  • NASCAR to use wet COTA takeaways for future rain races

    AUSTIN, Texas — NASCAR managed Mother Nature’s temper Sunday the best it could. As the Cup Series made its race debut at the Circuit of The Americas‘ 3.41-mile road course, it also took on its first true rain race in the modern era. Teams were equipped with proper wet-weather tires, but the circuit‘s 20 turns […]

  • NBA betting: Lakers underdogs in Game 1; Can we trust the Knicks?

    Sunday's NBA picks against the spread.

  • Kyle Busch one step closer to 100 Xfinity Series wins with COTA victory

    Kyle Busch essentially went to school Saturday afternoon in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to learn the Circuit of The Americas road course in preparation for Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series race there. The result, however, was that Busch absolutely schooled the field — earning an 11-second victory in the Pit Boss 250, the series’ debut on […]

  • Dog of the Day: Panthers and their 20-year-old rookie goalie look to even series against Lightning

    Can a rookie goalie keep the Panthers alive again?

  • Jimmy Butler with a buzzer beater vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat) with a buzzer beater vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 05/22/2021

  • Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    You can‘t call a Chase Elliott victory on a road course “unexpected,” but little else was predictable in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas. After all, Elliott came to COTA having won five of the previous 10 road races, and on Sunday the EchoPark […]

  • Cardinals manager Mike Shildt upset about reliever having to change hat when real cheating is going on

    St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt says pitchers cheating is "baseball's dirty little secret," but Giovanny Gallegos' sunscreen wasn't it.