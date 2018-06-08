Texans safety Andre Hal announces he has Hodgkin lymphoma

This hasn’t been a great week for the health of men in the NFL.

On Friday, the Houston Texans announced safety Andre Hal has been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer that attacks the lymphatic system, which helps fight infection. The news comes three days after New York Giants general manager Dave Gettelman announced he has lymphoma.

Discussing treatment options

The post on the team website sharing the news of Hal’s diagnosis said he received a preliminary diagnosis from the team physician, Dr. James Muntz, and both Hal and team doctors have consulted with experts at MD Anderson Cancer Center in the city.

The 26-year-old is still undergoing tests and evaluations, and discussing his treatment options.

‘I will not let this diagnosis stop me’

The 216th pick in the 2014 draft out of Vanderbilt, Hal started all 16 games for the Texans last year, and has played in 61 of 64 games in his career.

In a statement Hal said, “My faith in God and the support from my family, friends, teammates and coaches will see me through this difficult time. I will not let this diagnosis stop me from fulfilling my dreams and I do not want anyone to feel sorry for me. I know how to beat this and I will beat it.”

His most famous teammate, J.J. Watt, tweeted, “One of the best in the business in and off the field. A truly great man, teammate and friend. We’ll be with you every step of the way brother.”

Houston coach Bill O’Brien said in a statement that the news of Hal’s diagnosis “weighs heavy on the hearts of everyone in the Houston Texans family.

“We are confident that Andre’s resiliency and infectious positivity, along with treatment and care from the best medical community in the world, will guide him through his recovery. The entire Texans organization is behind Andre and his family during this difficult time and we look forward to his eventual return to the team.”

Not a new situation for the Texans

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the Texans have dealt with a player diagnosed with cancer.

It was almost four years ago to the day that offensive tackle David Quessenberry was diagnosed with lymphoma; Quessenberry successfully fought the disease, and made his debut with the Texans in December.

Via Houston Chronicle reporter John McClain, Quessenberry said of Hal, “It’s a shock and a terrible thing to go through, but he’s a fighter. He’s tough. He’s going to give it hell, beat it and come back to play the game he loves.”

“We are saddened to learn of Andre’s diagnosis,” the McNair family, which owns the Texans, said in a statement. “Andre is tough and faithful and we believe he is prepared to win this fight. The McNair family as well as the entire Texans organization will continue to be there for him, love and support him, and pray for his recovery.”

