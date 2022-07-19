Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested Friday and charged with burglary with intent to rape, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports citing Harris County court records.

Anderson, who is free on bond, is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday.

“We are aware of the report involving Darius Anderson,” the Texans said in a statement to Wilson. “We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time.”

Anderson, 24, allegedly broke into a Houston townhome and pursued a woman into her bathroom, according to court records. The woman told law enforcement authorities that after she called police from the bathroom, Anderson left.

As part of the bail agreement, Anderson is prohibited from returning to the accuser’s home or possessing a firearm.

He spent time on the Texans’ practice squad last season before signing a futures deal with the team. The Cowboys signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2020, and he joined the Colts’ practice squad after the Cowboys waived him. Indianapolis twice elevated him to the active roster, but he did not play.

Texans running back Darius Anderson charged with burglary with intent to rape originally appeared on Pro Football Talk