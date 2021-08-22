Texans running back battle to continue in Buccaneers game

The Houston Texans running back battle hasn’t been settled, and it will need the final week of preseason to see conclusive results.

According to coach David Culley, the Texans liked the work that running backs Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay provided against the Dallas Cowboys in the 20-14 preseason win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday evening, but the competition will continue for another week.

“It was good to see them all tonight get some reps,” Culley said. “Next week we’ve got another preseason game, we’re going to get more reps out of them. But I was happy with what we got out of them.”

Lindsay provided the Texans with just four carries for two yards after gaining 14 yards on five carries in the first preseason game while Ingram saw no action. Against the Cowboys, it was Ingram’s night as he tallied 24 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

“You saw Mark had a few carries tonight, and I’ve spent some time with Mark before in another place,” Culley said. “The thing about Mark, when the ball’s in Mark’s hands, it’s usually going to be positive yards and he did that tonight for us.”

The “other place” where Culley and Ingram spent time together was with the Baltimore Ravens for the past two seasons. In 2019, Ingram picked up his third career Pro Bowl selection as he collected 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns on 202 carries, starting in all 15 of his games played.

The familiarity with Culley could give Ingram an inside track, but the Texans still have another game to evaluate who will be their starting running back.