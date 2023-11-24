Texans rule out Noah Brown, Jimmie Ward

The Texans' injury report is shorter than it was the past two weeks, but it's still a lot.

Ten players are listed, with six having designations for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Wide receiver Noah Brown (knee) is among the three players who won't play. He had back-to-back games of more than 150 receiving yards but did not play last week because of his injury.

Brown has 21 receptions for 439 yards and a touchdown.

Linebacker Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand) and safety Jimmie Ward (hamstring) also are out.

Backup quarterback Case Keenum (calf), running back Dameon Pierce (ankle) and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (hamstring) are questionable. Keenum, the third quarterback, did not practice all week.

Pierce and Scruggs were full participants all week.

Pierce, who has missed the past three games, has 118 touches for 411 yards and a touchdown. He is expected to share the load with Devin Singletary.

Defensive end Will Anderson (knee), offensive tackle Charlie Heck (back), linebacker Henry To'oto'o (concussion) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) have no injury designation.