Texans rule out Justin Reid, list Bradley Roby as questionable

The Texans secondary is going to be shorthanded on Thursday night against the Colts, but the question of just how shorthanded they’ll be won’t be answered until shortly before kickoff.

The team handed in its final injury report for the game and it shows that the team has ruled out safeties Mike Adams and Justin Reid along with cornerback Lonnie Johnson. Adams and Reid are both recovering from concussions while Johnson will sit out with an ankle injury.

Cornerback Bradley Roby is questionable to play after missing last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens with a hamstring injury. Safety Tashaun Gipson drew the same tag due to a back injury.

Wide receiver Will Fuller is the only offensive player with an injury designation. He’s questionable due to the hamstring injury that kept him on the bench along with Roby last weekend.