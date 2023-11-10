Texans rule out eight, including Dameon Pierce, Nico Collins and Ka'imi Fairbairn

The Texans had 23 players on their practice report this week. They have ruled out eight for Sunday's game.

That means every healthy player on the 53-player roster will dress.

Running back Dameon Pierce (ankle) will miss his second consecutive game. Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (quad) and receiver Nico Collins (calf) also will miss Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Collins did not practice Thursday or Friday after being limited Wednesday.

Safety Jimmie Ward (hamstring) also is out.

Fullback Andrew Beck (ankle/elbow/shoulder), linebacker Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand), tight end Brevin Jordan (foot) and linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (concussion) are the other players who won't play.

Cornerback Steven Nelson (back/neck), defensive end Jerry Hughes (back) and receiver Robert Woods (foot) are questionable.

Hughes was a new addition to the practice report Friday, though he had a full practice. Woods returned to full participation Friday after limited work Thursday. Nelson did not practice this week.

Rookie defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (knee) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) are among players with no designation.