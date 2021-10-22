Texans rule out DT Jaleel Johnson vs. Cardinals; C Justin Britt questionable

The Houston Texans are done with their week of practice as they prepare to play the Arizona Cardinals Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium. They released their final injury report of the week.

Two players have been ruled out and another three are questionable.

The details are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Ruled out

QB Deshaun Watson (personal, not with team); DT Jaleel Johnson (back)

The story is the same as it has been all season for Watson. He is not going to play for the Texans anytime soon and has not been with the team in some time. There is rumored to be a trade in the works with the Miami Dolphins, though.

Johnson did not practice all week. He has played in 41% of the Texans’ defensive snaps in five games.

Questionable

C Justin Britt (knee), WR Nico Collins (foot), WR Chris Conley (neck)

Britt missed the Texans’ last game with the injury. He was out Wednesday and limited on Thursday and Friday.

Collins started last week and caught four passes for 44 yards but got injured during the week. He was limited Thursday and Friday.

Conley was limited in practice all week.

1

1