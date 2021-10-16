Texans rule out C Justin Britt for Week 6 against the Colts

The Houston Texans will be without center Justin Britt as they take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium in an AFC South bout between two 1-4 squads.

On Thursday, offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said he didn’t have any problem with Britt not practicing, as he had yet to participate in any practices for the week.

“I don’t have any concern with him not practicing. JB’s played a lot of football, he’s started in a Super Bowl, he’s played in a lot of big games,” said Kelly. “The biggest thing for him is to make sure he’s feeling as good as possible on Sunday and if we are in a situation on Sunday were somebody needs to step up, that’s why they are here. I have every ounce of confidence in everybody in that offensive line room to where if their number gets called, they will be able to step in and do a great job for us.”

The Texans gave Britt a designation of questionable. Britt was listed with a knee injury.

Taking Britt’s place will be Justin McCray, who took snaps at center for Houston throughout the week. The former Green Bay Packer, Cleveland Brown, and Atlanta Falcon has started in 19 of his 54 games active since 2017.