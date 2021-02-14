Texans RT Tytus Howard shares funny story about his first practice with J.J. Watt

The Houston Texans released All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt on Feb. 12, and it stirred a host of appreciation posts.

For Texans right tackle Tytus Howard, the former 2019 first-round pick took to Twitter to share a funny story about his former teammate.

“Funny story about JJ lol,” Howard tweeted on Feb. 12. “It was my first week and some of the other vets were like Tytus chill out we don’t have on pads yet,” Howard punctuated with a laughing-crying emoji.

“So I chill out and go to block JJ all lazy and got billed all the way into Deshaun [Watson]. So I’m looking dumb and embarrassed and turn around and look at some of the other lineman and they were laughing.

“I quickly learned that you can’t take no plays off on JJ. So we competed everyday and he got me better.”

Watt, who earned three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards in his time with Houston from 2011-20, made teammates better who wanted to be better.

