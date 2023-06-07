Texans RT Tytus Howard leads by example in OL room

Most individuals treat their birthday like it is a national holiday. They want the day and themselves to be recognized for its greatness in their minds, and one thing you will rarely find them doing is working on their actual birthday, especially voluntarily, which is almost absurd to think about.

That logic may apply to some, but it doesn’t when you are trying to build on being one of the best right tackles in the NFL.

Houston Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard spent most of his birthday going through different drills and learning the new offensive system of coordinator, Bobby Slowik.

Yet, his presence was his most significant contribution to the Texans during voluntary OTAs.

“I think it means a lot for him to be here,” said offensive line coach Chris Strausser about Howard’s presence. “To show up every day as he does and lead the group will have a big impact on the younger guys.”

Howard, who was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, is coming off one of his best seasons, where he played 997 offensive snaps allowing just three sacks and five quarterback hits. He earned a career-high 67.9 grade from Pro Football Focus as he helped form a dynamic offensive tackle duo with 2022 Pro Bowl teammate and good friend Laremy Tunsil.

Houston had shown that they are willing to invest in the offensive line by making Tunsil the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL when they signed him to a three-year, $75 million contract extension this past offseason. They also acquired offensive guard Shaq Mason via trade and signed him to a three-year, $36 million contract extension.

Although the Texans exercised the fifth-year option on Howard’s contract, it only makes sense that they would negotiate to keep him with the team long-term, especially since they drafted rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud who they see as a potential franchise quarterback in Houston.

