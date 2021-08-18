Texans RT Tytus Howard back from COVID-19 reserve

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Lane
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Houston Texans may get to see more from the top of their depth at tackle this preseason.

Right tackle Tytus Howard returned from the COVID-19 reserve and was at Texans’ training camp practice Wednesday.

Howard was part of a trio that included Laremy Tunsil and Roderick Johnson who were placed on the COVID-19 reserve just before the Texans’ preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Aug. 14.

The former 2019 first-round pick has started 21 games at right tackle in his past two seasons for Houston. The other start was at left guard in Week 2 of his rookie year, which is an experiment the Texans are considering revisiting.

Recommended Stories