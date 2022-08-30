Texans’ roster moves to 53 include cutting Jeff Driskel

The Texans’ initial roster includes only two quarterbacks. Third quarterback Jeff Driskel is among their cuts Tuesday.

The team could bring back Driskel on its practice squad with Davis Mills and Kyle Allen as the top two quarterbacks on the roster.

Driskel, 29, appeared in one game for Houston last season but did not throw a pass. He has spent time with the 49ers, Bengals, Lions, Broncos and Texans. In 16 games, including nine starts, in his career, Driskel has thrown 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Texans waived defensive back Grayland Arnold, receiver Jalen Camp, receiver Drew Estrada, defensive back Jacobi Francis, tight end Seth Green, receiver Johnny Johnson III, defensive back Tristin McCollum, offensive lineman Jimmy Morrissey, defensive lineman Adedayo Odeleye, fullback Paul Quessenberry, offensive lineman Max Scharping, offensive lineman Jordan Steckler, offensive lineman Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms and receiver Connor Wedington.

They released tight end Antony Auclair, defensive back Terrence Brooks, receiver Chris Conley, defensive lineman Demone Harris, running back Marlon Mack, offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi, linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, tight end Mason Schreck and defensive back Isaac Yiadom.

They waived defensive back Kendall Sheffield with an injury designation.

They placed defensive lineman Derek Rivers on injured reserve.

They traded defensive lineman Ross Blacklock to the Vikings.

