Texans rookies Jonathan Greenard, Ross Blacklock could get more reps after the bye week

The Houston Texans haven’t had many contributions from their top two rookies in their 2020 NFL Draft class.

Second-round defensive tackle Ross Blacklock has provided four combined tackles and a tackle for loss in six games. Third-round outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard finally got on the field in Week 4 after struggling with a hamstring injury, but has played a total of 11 defensive snaps with 59 special teams reps.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver believes the rookies will be able to see more playing time once the Texans return from their Week 8 bye.

“I think those guys will be given opportunities just because of the work ethic they have and the effort they put forth on the practice field,” Weaver said.

According to Weaver, Blacklock has “earned more reps,” which is why he has been able to see his snap counts go from 24 in the Week 6 loss at the Tennessee Titans to 19 against the Green Bay Packers.

“He’s out there getting that game experience, which is obviously priceless for him, in the growth and maturation that has to occur in his career,” Weaver said.

The Texans are trying to figure out the right combinations for their defense and how to utilize the rookies, and that means Greenard is in the mix.

Said Weaver: “Jon got a few reps out there this week. As he grows more comfortable and gains more confidence and becomes more consistent in his technique and fundamentals, then he’ll get more reps, too. There’s definitely a bright future for both of those guys for this organization.”

If the Texans can get key contributions from their rookie class, even though they haven’t had the normal entry to the NFL that others on the roster had in their rookie years, it would still help Houston recover from its 1-6 start and finish the season on a respectable note.