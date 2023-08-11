Texans rookie WR Tank Dell shines in NFL debut

The Houston Texans kicked off their preseason on Thursday night with a 20-9 win over the New England Patriots. Unfortunately, the team’s top two draft picks, quarterback C.J. Stroud and edge rusher Will Anderson didn’t give the Texans fans a lot to be excited about.

However, one Houston rookie who did play very well was wide receiver Tank Dell. The Texans selected Dell, a speedster out of the University of Houston in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft at the insistence of Stroud.

Thursday night, Dell caught five passes for 65 yards and hauled in a receiving touchdown. Dell led the Texans in all categories. On the night, Dell looked quick, agile and poised. He displayed excellent body control going after the football and that trademark explosiveness.

The next best rookie on the night for the Texans was linebacker Henry To’oTo’o who led Houston with five total tackles.

