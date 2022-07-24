Texans rookie WR John Metchie III announces leukemia diagnosis

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Metchie, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Alabama, said in a statement that APL is “the most curable form of leukemia,” though he admits that he likely will not play football this season.

A talented pass-catcher for the Crimson Tide, Metchie was already trying to work his way back from a torn ACL suffered in last year’s SEC title game victory over Georgia.

