Texans rookie TE Brevin Jordan says sitting helped him learn to read coverages

There are two schools of thought when it comes to rookie development in the NFL: play them to gain valuable experience, or sit them and allow them to observe the pace and nuances of the game.

For Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan, being inactive for the first seven games allowed him to take in how defenses were playing the offense.

“When you’re inactive, you’re just watching,” Jordan told reporters Monday. “You see a team, they run a couple stunts or whatever, they run a certain coverage, and you’re like, ‘Okay, I see that.’ From the sideline it’s different, but on the field when a team is disguising cover two, then they drop to cover one or whatever the situation is, it’s always a little bit faster.

“Getting that time to be inactive and really study and learn how to read coverages and how to read zones, and just everything. It’s helped a lot.”

Since the Texans inserted Jordan into the lineup, he has caught nine passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns in four games, two of which he has started.

The fifth-rounder from Miami used his practice time to demonstrate to coach David Culley and the staff that he was able to handle the responsibilities of playing tight end at the pro level, which includes a decent share of blocking, not just catching passes.

Said Jordan: “I’m a rookie, so just to be able to have that trust — we have, what, six more games left? I think my opportunities are just going to continue to get bigger. I’m excited. I’m happy that they trust me, especially on third down.”

The Texans take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 at NRG Stadium. Jordan did not see the Colts when the two sides met in Week 6. If Jordan can stack another great week of practice, he should be able to have his number called against Indianapolis on Dec. 5.