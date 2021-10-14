When will Texans rookie TE Brevin Jordan see the field?

HOUSTON — Five games into the regular season, the Houston Texans have gained great production from their rookies.

Davis Mills has done a substantial job filling in for the injured Tyrod Taylor at quarterback, while Roy Lopez has been a positive force on the defensive line. Garret Wallow has provided the Texans with some consistency on special teams. And before a shoulder injury that sidelined him for three straight weeks, Nico Collins was beginning to thrive as a suitable receiver in the passing game.

But the one rookie who has yet to make an impact amid his first season is Brevin Jordan.

The rookie tight end from Miami has been a healthy scratch all season, and according to coach David Culley, Jordan’s lack of playing time is the result of the productivity of the veterans at the position.

But if Culley and the coaching staff continue to base a bulk of their game-day rotations on the results of weekly practices, there is a possibility Jordan will see the field before the conclusion of the 2021 campaign.

“He’s getting better and better, and he’s getting more comfortable,” Culley said prior to their Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills in late September. “He’s still learning what we do, but for the most part, his time’s coming. That’s a good room there. The three guys that are in front of him, that’s a good room. He’s developing, he’s learning, he’s got good mentors there, and at some point when his time comes, I know he’ll be ready.”

Antony Auclair, who caught one of Mills’ three touchdown passes in a loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, says each week Jordan is progressing in learning the position on an NFL level.

As a veteran tight end who has taken the initiative to become a great leader to the rookie, Auclair has seen the enhancements Jordan has made to his blocking — which was his most significant flaw entering the 2021 NFL draft.

But Jordan’s attribute as a pass-catcher remains his top quality, something Auclair and Houston’s coaching staff have been most impressed by since the start of training camp.

As a three-year starter with the Miami Hurricanes, Jordan ended his collegiate career with 1,358 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 105 catches.

“I think Brevin is a great receiver,” Auclair said following practice Monday afternoon. “He’s becoming that complete guy, and I think he’s an explosive guy, as well. I think when the time comes, he’s going to be ready, and he’s going to be ready to be explosive, for sure.”

Ahead of his rookie season during training camp, Jordan said his most prominent goal was to continue to get better while stacking days. He believes his skill set is perfect for the Texans’ offense. But the only issue that is keeping Jordan from seeing the field is an opportunity amid a crowded tight-end core.

It’s an opportunity that will open up for Jordan following each thriving day at practice.

“I think the biggest adjustment for me will be working on my tendencies on the field, working on my technique,” Jordan said after the Texans selected him during the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. “The defensive ends and the linebackers in the NFL are a lot bigger and lot stronger.”

“I’m going in there adding some strength, adding some muscle to my mass, just going in there having to block guys is going to be the biggest adjustment, but I’m ready to take on the challenge.”