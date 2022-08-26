Texans rookie RB Dameon Pierce made sure he was ready to meet the 49ers’ challenge

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce was nervous for his first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 13, and nothing changed when he faced the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 25.

The fourth-rounder from Florida was feeling the same emotions just before the Texans took the field and ultimately blanked the 49ers 17-0 at NRG Stadium.

“Same thing, man,” Pierce said after the game via video from Brian Barefield. “You’re fixing to suit up and play NFL ball. I’m already telling myself. Like I said, I came out with the right tempo because last game, all right, I kind of knew how this was going to go, that’s how they’re going to start off, so, I better make sure I’m up to par. So, at the end of the day, you got to play ball.”

“Suit up. You about to play NFL ball,” said Texans RB Dameon Pierce about how he psyches himself before the game. #WeAreTexans #Sarge @IRep229 @TheTexansWire pic.twitter.com/T4HbBCANfz — #SARGE (@BigSargeSportz) August 26, 2022

Pierce showed up against the 49ers. Despite playing just the Texans’ first series against San Francisco, the rookie tallied six carries for 37 yards and a 1-yard touchdown. Houston did not play their rookie rusher for another snap.

The former Florida product gets his first taste of regular season action on Sept. 11 against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire