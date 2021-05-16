Texans rookie LB Garret Wallow says he views DT Ross Blacklock as a mentor

Mark Lane
·1 min read
Houston Texans rookie linebacker Garret Wallow already has someone on the team that he looks up to.

The fifth-round pick from TCU follows the lead of second-year defensive tackle Ross Blacklock, who also played at TCU, and was selected by the Texans in Round 2 of the 2020 NFL draft.

“Me and Ross had actually been talking way before I got drafted,” Wallow told reporters on a Zoom call on May 15 during Texans rookie minicamp. “It wasn’t about the Texans, it was just about the mentality that you have to come into the NFL, how different it is. There are a lot of things that are different. More games, definitely different studying.”

Now that Wallow is no longer in classes at TCU, he says he can focus on football with Blacklock.

“Football is your school,” said Wallow. “Ross is like a mentor to me. I take in knowledge from him. I’ve always seen him like a bigger brother, but now we’re on the same level and we get the chance to play together now. Definitely just trying to pick his brain whenever I can, especially when he sees me.”

According to Wallow, Blacklock was one of the first people that he reached out to after the Texans picked him No. 170 overall.

“He was my first text to tell him I was coming here before they called my name,” said Wallow. “It’s definitely an excitement to be back with him and such a great and talented guy as well.”

