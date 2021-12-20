Texans rookie LB Garret Wallow’s hard work paid off against the Jaguars

The Houston Texans were severely disadvantaged for Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Texans would be without their leading tackler in linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. Veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey also provided a stable presence to the second level of the Texans’ 4-3 scheme.

Where there is an opening is an opportunity, and it was rookie linebacker Garret Wallow’s chance to shine.

The fifth-round pick from TCU had been working behind the scenes to become a student of the game and be well prepared for when he finally got to take the field.

“I think a lot of the preparation has been put in since we first arrived here in OTAs and just everyday just having that mindset, just getting better, learning, learning the game better, becoming a student of the game better in any way that’s possible,” Wallow said. “So I think that definitely contributed for all of us to get to this point.”

Wallow got the start alongside linebacker Neville Hewitt, and the rookie was highly productive for Houston as he generated 11 combined tackles, 1.0 sack, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit in the 30-16 win over the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Cornerback Tremon Smith, who has worked with Wallow predominantly on special teams throughout the season, has had a firsthand look at how the rookie has taken football seriously outside of practice.

“Definitely coming in as a rookie — you know, he had his first start today too with Kirksey and Kamu out,” Smith said. “He’s learning his blocks each and every day. He’s staying after practice. He’s at practice early. And it’s going to pay off and he’s going to be a great player for us on down the line.”

The Texans improve to 3-11 on the season, and Wallow will have another chance to prove he belongs in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium.