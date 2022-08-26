Texans rookie guard Kenyon Green impressive in debut against the 49ers

All 325 pounds of force slammed into one San Francisco 49ers defender after the other, as Houston Texans rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green had an impressive preseason debut.

After being selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the nearby Humble Atascocita alumnus began his NFL career just a few miles down U.S.-59.

Green’s rookie season commenced with ups and downs. The 21-year-old underwent knee surgery early in the offseason and was held out of Texans’ practices with a concussion.

Despite missing valuable developmental reps, Green wasted no time in proving his premium draft status when he entered the game vs San Francisco.

Green was eased into his first NFL action by playing with the Texans second-team offensive line. The Texas A&M product brought the physicality he was known for in college and NFL defenders did not look like too much to handle for the youngster.

The Texans had their most successful game running the ball yet, as they finished with 156 yards, 105 more rushing yards than the 49ers had. Houston’s ground game was particularly effective during Green’s stint, as he spearheaded their rushing offense, receiving the baton passed down by rookie running back Dameon Pierce.

Green showcased his mauling mentality and raw power, intangible and physical traits that Houston’s offensive line has lacked for years. The Texans benefitted from Green’s ability to block the second level and even pancake opposing linebackers.

https://twitter.com/riversmccown/status/1562975751799853057

On top of his physical tools, Green displayed the footwork and hip flexibility necessary to execute double teams. On the play below, Green turns his hips inside to wall off the defensive tackle and then also angles off the linebacker to create a wide lane for running back Marlon Mack.

https://twitter.com/riversmccown/status/1562981320162099200

Houston is in dire need of all the offensive talent they can get and Green’s debut was a promising one. Upon initial viewing, general manager Nick Caserio seems to have found a potential building block in the trenches.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire