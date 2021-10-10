Texans' rookie Davis Mills has a big day against the Patriots
The Texans' quarterback lit up the New England defense for 312 yards and 3 touchdowns.
The Houston Texans gave up a 13-point lead and lost 25-22 to the New England Patriots on a 21-yard field goal. Here is everything we know.
Houston Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills had a great day against the New England Patriots. He did his part despite the 25-22 loss in Week 5.
Davis Mills' performance against the Patriots on Sunday was remarkable considering the track record of rookie quarterbacks facing Bill Belichick in New England.
A rookie QB is having a game as the Texans face the Patriots. Davis Mills, not Mac Jones
Trailing on the road in the fourth quarter, the New England Patriots needed Mac Jones to deliver on Sunday. The rookie came through, throwing a touchdown pass to tie it before Nick Folk’s 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds left lifted the Patriots to a 25-22 win over the Houston Texans. The game was tied at 22 before New England (2-3) used a 15-play, 85-yard drive capped by Folk’s fourth field goal of the game to take the lead.
