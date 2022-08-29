Texans rookie CB Derek Stingley held calm demeanor throughout training camp, preseason

Houston Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley is a young man who lets his actions speak louder than his words.

During his time at LSU, it was well known that off the field, Stingley is a person who interacts and engages with family, friends, and teammates. Yet, he only speaks on the field when he needs to and always focuses on the job.

“I would say I’m just calm,” said Stingley during his introductory press conference at NRG Stadium in April. “I don’t let my emotions get too high, too low.”

That tone and demeanor made him the third overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft by the Texans. Well, that and the fact that he was an All-American and an intricate part of LSU winning a national championship during his freshman year. That part cannot be skipped over.

As the Houston Texans wrapped up their preseason by going undefeated in three games, Stingley showed a glimpse of what he brings to the defensive side of the ball in the 44 snaps he played with the first unit.

Even though he knows that the spotlight will be on him, Stingley wants the attention shared with the rest of the solid 2022 rookie class assembled by general manager Nick Caserio and coach Lovie Smith.

“I think everyone is going out there and giving 100% effort,” said Stingley about the rookies that played throughout the preseason.

Stingley will be tested early with a big divisional game against the Indianapolis Colts to start the season. He will be matched up for most of the game against receiver Michael Pittman, who finished the season with 1,082 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

Yet, Stingley isn’t a guy who backs down from any challenges, nor is he or his rookie teammates trying to prove to the league how good they can become.

“I think we made a statement to ourselves that we can go out there and play together,” Stingley answered when asked about the team’s success throughout the preseason.

