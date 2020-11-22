Texans’ Romeo Crennel unsure if LT Laremy Tunsil will be ready for the Lions on Thanksgiving

The Houston Texans still don’t know if they will have their Pro Bowl left tackle when they take on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving at Ford Field.

After the Texans’ 27-20 win over the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium, interim coach Romeo Crennel provided an update on Laremy Tunsil. According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Crennel stated he was still uncertain about the status of Tunsil for the Week 12 holiday affair.

Tunsil missed the Patriots game with an illness, and did not practice at all during the week. Roderick Johnson played outside at left tackle for Tunsil. Quarterback Deshaun Watson was not sacked once in the win that sent Houston to 3-7 on the season.