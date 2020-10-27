Texans’ Romeo Crennel says DE J.J. Watt is a consistent player

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was clearly frustrated after the club’s 35-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

List

Texans DE J.J. Watt's Sunday versus the Packers in 80 words

texans-j-j-watts-sunday-packers-80-words More

According to interim coach Romeo Crennel, all that can be done to help alleviate Watt’s frustrations with the defense is to have more conversations.

“We can sit down and we can have conversations,” Crennel told reporters Monday. “We can talk about what’s happening and what he perceives to be the issues and see if we can get those straightened out.”

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year collected five combined tackles and two tackles for loss in the defeat, which sends Houston to a disappointing 1-6 record.

If Watt is frustrated, it could be because the problems are outside of his control, according to Crennel.

“A lot of it will have to do with the guys who play on either side of him because J.J. is a pretty consistent player himself,” Crennel said. “So, what we have to get those other guys is to be as consistent as he is. If we can get that done, then I think that we’ll improve.”

On the season, Watt has tallied 24 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, six quarterback hits, three pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in seven starts.

“I think that if he sees that and sees that we are trying to improve and get better, I think that that will make him feel a little better,” said Crennel. “But he will not feel better until we start winning. If we don’t win, he’s not going to feel better.”

The Texans will emerge on the other side of their bye week preparing for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. Houston beat the Jaguars 30-14 at NRG Stadium in Week 5, and seek to complete the sweep at TIAA Bank Field.