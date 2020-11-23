Texans’ Romeo Crennel says ‘take your hat off’ to WR Keke Coutee’s effort against the Patriots

Houston Texans receiver Keke Coutee has had a rotten 2020 — who hasn’t?

Prior to Sunday’s 27-20 win over the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium, Coutee’s only significant action was in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens. The former 2018 fourth-rounder from Texas Tech caught two passes for 11 yards and had a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

With receiver Randall Cobb injuring his foot in the first quarter against the Patriots, Coutee was inserted into the game, and it didn’t take long for the 5-11, 180-pound slot receiver to find his stride.

“Coutee, I’ll tell you what, you’ve got to take your hat off to the guy because he hasn’t played since Baltimore, but he comes for practice every day,” Crennel said. “He works really hard, and then when he gets the opportunity to go in and play, he shows what his ability is and what he can bring to the team.”

Coutee caught just two passes for 10 yards, but his 6-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter allowed the Texans to build a 21-10 lead over New England, a margin Houston was able to keep padding as the game wore on.

“That’s what I tell all of them, that when you’re not in the game and if you are not there, you need to study, you need to know the game plan because we just don’t know when we’re going to call you up, when you’re going to put you in the game, and when you go into the game you have to perform, and he performed very well,” Crennel said.

Coutee may be called upon to stay in Cobb’s place as the Texans are heading into a short week, and the former Pro Bowler may not be ready for the game. Houston goes on the road to play the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving at Ford Field.