Texans’ Romeo Crennel outlines challenges of getting DT Ross Blacklock, OLB Jonathan Greenard up to speed

The Houston Texans have two rookies on defense in defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard who could really help the defense in the future.

In 2020, a year where neither rookie was able to be a part of a conventional offseason program or get their feet wet with preseason snaps, both rookies are going to have to learn on the fly throughout the season. Of course, getting in-game reps against the best talent in the world has its challenges.

“They have to try to catch up the best they can in practice and then take advantage of the reps they get in the game because we have been playing them some in the games,” interim coach Romeo Crennel said. “Now, the number’s not a great number, but you can get better the fastest or the best when you play in the games. Practice is not quite like the game. So, when they have their opportunity in the games, then they have to try to produce.

“The biggest thing about the games is that’s where they learn the most because what they think they can do in practice and they try to do it in the game, it doesn’t work because the competition is at a different level in the game. So, they have to try to take advantage of those opportunities they get in the game.”

Blacklock has collected four combined tackles and a tackle for loss in his six games with the Texans. Greenard has yet to register a tackle on defense among his 11 snaps played over the course of four games.

“Because they don’t know what they don’t know, they’re going to make mistakes in the game,” said Crennel. “So, now then as the coach you’ve got to try to determine how long do I play this guy? How many reps do I give him in the game and then what does he do with those reps that he gets? If he does good with those rep, he can make plays and he can take care of his gap, then maybe you say, ‘I’ll give him more reps.’ If he doesn’t do as well, if he jumps off blocks and gives up runs and things like that, then you know that he’s not quite ready yet. So, then you don’t put him in as many times.”

If Blacklock and Greenard can acclimate to the game as the Texans are rescuing their 1-6 record, then the two defensive rookies could be key contributors in December when Houston is making a playoff push.

