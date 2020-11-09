Texans’ Romeo Crennel likens Deshaun Watson to Dan Marino

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is playing at a stellar level with six straight games of 100.0-plus passer rating games. The two-time Pro Bowler also has not thrown an interception in the past three games.

Even though Watson has cut down his turnovers and has a 17-5 touchdown to interception ratio, the Texans are 2-6 and scrapping to stay off the bottom of the AFC South.

In Monday’s presser, interim coach Romeo Crennel, who has been in the NFL since 1981, was asked if he had ever seen a quarterback play as well as Watson has and the results not manifest in wins.

“There’s a guy named Dan Marino who was a pretty quarterback and they say that he didn’t win the way he wanted to win, but it takes more than one guy,” Crennel said. “That’s what I tell these guys all the time. One guy cannot be the team.

“Deshaun, as good as he is for us, he cannot be the team. It takes all the guys on the team and on the other side of the ball, as well. When everybody does well, then the team can do well.”

The Texans defense was able to generate an interception off of rookie sixth-round quarterback Jake Luton in the 27-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. The Texans defense also managed to sack Luton twice and hold sensational undrafted rookie running back James Robinson to less than 100 yards.

It will take similar efforts from the rest of the team, complemented by Watson’s high level of play, for Houston to have a shot to make the playoffs, even with how substandard their record is after the first nine weeks of the 2020 season. Like Marino, Watson gives his team every shot to win the ballgame. It takes an entire team to complete the win.

