Texans at rock bottom in Touchdown Wire post Super Bowl power rankings

When you are at the absolute bottom, there is nowhere to go but up.

According to Nick Wojton from the Touchdown Wire, the Houston Texans are the worst team in the NFL following the Super Bowl. Although there may be optimism in the Bayou City regarding the promotion of associated head coach and defensive coordinator Lovie Smith to coach, the positive energy doesn’t seem to extend much past the Houston area.

Promoting Lovie Smith from defensive coordinator to replace David Culley as head coach sure is a bold move. It’s also one that doesn’t instill the most hope when looking at the Texans ahead of a NFL draft that doesn’t have the most inspiring quarterbacks near the top of the draft, either.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were ranked No. 30. The Indianapolis Colts are No. 13. The Tennessee Titans are No. 7.

Houston ranked consistently at the bottom of the power rankings throughout the 2021 season. Only the Jaguars and Detroit Lions were worse and would occasionally take Houston’s No. 32 spot.

Although the Texans are starting out at No. 32, they don’t have to stay there. General manager Nick Caserio and Smith will work to elevate the Texans and keep them from posting a double-digit losing season for the third straight year.