Texans Ring of Honor WR Andre Johnson named finalist for 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

WR @johnson80 has been selected as a Finalist for the HOF Class of 2022.

Former Houston Texans receiver Andre Johnson has been named as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022.

The Texans’ inaugural Ring of Honor member caught 1,012 passes for 13,597 yards and 64 touchdowns in his 12 seasons with Houston from 2003-14. Johnson became the first Pro Bowler in the history of the franchise in 2004 as he collected seven such selections throughout his career. Johnson also added two first-team All-Pro selections from 2008-09.

Johnson led the NFL catches and yards in 2008. He also led the league in catches in 2006 and a second time in receiving yards in 2009.

The former 2003 first-round pick (No. 3 overall) from Miami finished out his career with the Indianapolis Colts in 2015 and the Tennessee Titans in 2016. The Texans inducted him into the Ring of Honor in 2017.