Texans riding QB carousel to nowhere as Davis Mills returns

HOUSTON — As a child, one ride I despised at the amusement park was the carousel. I was not too fond of a ride that continuously took you round and round in a circle.

What was the purpose of a ride that had no destination or purpose but to see the same scenery for three minutes? Oh, and to make your parents act like every time you pass them is more exciting than the last time.

Most Texans fans feel like they are on those plastic horses within the last three weeks, as the constant change at the quarterback position has been like a carousel ride.

On Wednesday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith announced that the Texans would replace Kyle Allen with Davis Mills at quarterback.

Mills was demoted to the second unit two weeks ago as Smith and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton wanted to see if the change would help jump-start an inept offense that has produced a losing record of 1-8-1.

When describing Allen replacing Mills, Coach Smith used a baseball analogy about a relief pitcher coming into a baseball game. Given the current baseball situation in the city where over a million Astros fans packed downtown two months ago to celebrate a World Series Championship, Smith may want to find a better analogy.

Heading into this Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Texans’ current record is 1-10-1. So, as you can see, the only thing that changed at the quarterback position was a jersey number.

The perplexing issue that has most reporters scratching their heads is the change back to Mills. Especially against a team that will exploit his inability to move around the pocket to escape pressure and his lack of awareness when it comes to going through his progressions.

Dallas has one of the top-rated defenses in the NFL and is coming off one of its most impressive performances of the season by forcing future Hall of Fame and current Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to throw three interceptions. Ryan was under constant pressure from the Cowboys’ defensive front seven as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn called an excellent game that kept him off balance for most of the game.

Story continues

By inserting Mills back into the starting lineup, most would expect that he would have the same results as Ryan, given that he has thrown 11 interceptions this season and his ineffectiveness in the passing game is what had him replaced.

How much more do Smith, Hamilton, and general manager Nick Caserio need to evaluate when it comes to Mills? What will these last five games show the trio they haven’t seen in the previous ten games they watched this season? Three of those next five opponents in Dallas, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tennessee Titans are preparing to make a strong push at the end of the season for better playoff seedings.

“We were real about why we made the move and the reasons why,” said Smith when asked about Mills’ confidence as he returns. “We don’t give out permanent jobs. It’s about how you play each week, and we put a lot into your last performance. Davis (Mills) moved into a different role. He continued to be our captain and do all the things that he was doing before. I think the second time around, you kind of appreciate the position you’re in a little bit better. I know that’s the case.”

Mills is on borrowed time, as the 2023 NFL Draft will be here sooner than later. The Texans are in a prime position to have the first overall selection, and if they choose a quarterback, then the carousel ride for Mills will be over.

Related

Texans coach Lovie Smith is not worried about Davis Mills' confidence Texans coach Lovie Smith believes benching QB Davis Mills should help

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire