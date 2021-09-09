Texans reworked Bradley Roby’s deal to facilitate trade to Saints

Cornerback Bradley Roby is set to join the Saints in a trade that required some contract maneuvering on the Texans’ end in order for it to come to fruition.

According to multiple reports, the Texans converted approximately $7.6 million of Roby’s base salary for the 2021 season into a signing bonus. The move lowered his cap hit under $1.9 million for the coming season.

Restructuring the deal in that way leaves the Texans with more dead money under their cap this year while also potentially improving the compensation they will be getting back from New Orleans. Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790 reports that the team will be receiving multiple draft picks from the Saints in exchange for Roby.

Roby is serving the final game of a six-game suspension this week, so will not be available to join the Saints until after they play the Packers in Jacksonville on Sunday.

