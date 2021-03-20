Texans restructure LT Laremy Tunsil’s contract; save over $10 million in cap space

General manager Nick Caserio is great at creating salary cap space.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Houston Texans have restructured the contract of two-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil and saved $10.106 million in salary cap space.

Tunsil originally signed a three-year, $66 million contract in April of 2020. The former Miami Dolphins 2016 first-round pick negotiated his own extension with then-general manager Bill O’Brien and executive vice present of football operations Jack Easterby.

“I think I for sure started a trend by not having an agent and doing my deal on my own,” Tunsil told reporters on April 27, 2020. “The players that I talked to, for instance like Bobby Wagner, he actually told me that it was pretty easy doing a deal by yourself and the toughest part about doing a deal on your own was just the terminology — not knowing the terminology and just learning the terminology and being able to voice it to the coaches.”

The contract came with $50 million guaranteed with a $13 million signing bonus with a $22 million per year average.

Tunsil’s original base salary of $16.15 million was converted into a $15.16 million signing bonus. For 2021, the 6-5, 313-pound left tackle has a base salary of $900,000 fully guaranteed and counts $9.29 million against the Texans’ salary cap.