Texans restructure contract of LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

The Houston Texans have created a little salary cap space with the help from a veteran.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network, the Texans have restructured the contract of linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, who originally signed a two-year contract worth $8 million last offseason. Now, the 30-year-old will finish out his last year with the Texans with a $2.4 million salary with $1.2 million guaranteed. Originally Pierre-Louis’ contract for the final year was $3.5 million guaranteed.

Pierre-Louis played in nine games for Houston in 2021, starting in one of them. The former Seattle Seahawks 2014 fourth-round pick generated 10 combined tackles and a fumble recovery amid his 29 defensive snaps and 195 special teams snaps.

Lovie Smith, who was the Texans’ defensive coordinator last season, liked Pierre-Louis’ ability to provide depth at linebacker and also play special teams.

“Getting a good football player like KPL (Kevin Pierre-Louis) back helps,” Smith told reporters on Oct. 7, 2021. “He has had some injuries, so we’re anxious to get him into the mix, just not as linebacker but on the special teams, too.”

The most defensive snaps Pierre-Louis saw in a game was 22 against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13, a 31-0 loss at NRG Stadium.