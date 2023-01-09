Texans request permission to interview Eagles OC Shane Steichen for vacant coaching job

Another impressive young coach: The #Texans have put in to interview #Eagles OC Shane Steichen, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

According to Ian Rapoport, Houston has requested to interview the Eagles’ offensive coordinator for their vacant head coaching job.

The Texans fired Lovie Smith after one season at the helm.

Houston (3-13-1) will have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after a 32-31 win over the Colts on Sunday, and the dismissal comes hours after a report that Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon could be a top candidate for the vacancy as well.

Steichen has overseen the Eagles’ offensive explosion since taking over play-calling duties during the 2021 season and has a good reputation for a run-centric approach to the offense while helping develop Chargers star signal caller, Justin Herbert.

