Texans request permission to interview Eagles' Jonathan Gannon, Shane Steichen: report

Texans reportedly request permission to interview Gannon, Steichen originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Texans have requested permission to interview both Eagles coordinators for their head coaching vacancy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

For the second year in a row, the Texans requested permission to interview defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. This is the first time they've requested permission to interview offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

The Texans interviewed Gannon twice last January after firing long-time Eagles wide receivers coach David Culley, who lasted only one year on the job and went 4-13 after replacing Bill O’Brien and interim coach Romeo Crennel.

MORE: Why Hurts turned down a day off to start the bye week

Although the 40-year-old Gannon reportedly had two strong interviews with the Texans, they instead hired veteran Lovie Smith. But the Texans went 3-13-1 this year, and Smith was fired on Sunday night.

Gannon also interviewed with the Broncos and Vikings for their head coaching openings but returned to the Eagles, leading them to the No. 1 ranking in the NFL in yards allowed per play, the No. 1 pass defense in the league and the 4th-highest sack total in NFL history.

According to Rapoport, the Texans have also requested permission to interview 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, the former Eagles linebacker, and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero added that the Texans have requested permission to interview Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

The 37-year-old Steichen, the Eagles’ play caller, didn’t get any head coaching interviews during last year’s interview cycle, but he’s widely seen as a lock to become a head coach in the near future.

The Eagles this year finished second to the Chiefs in total offense, scoring and first downs and fourth in 3rd-down efficiency under 24-year-old quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Story continues

Gannon and Steichen are certain to become known as candidates for other openings in the coming days.

The last time the Eagles changed both coordinators the same offseason under the same head coach was after the 1976 season, when offensive coordinator John Idzik and defensive coordinator John Mazur both resigned after one year under Dick Vermeil. Marion Campbell became defensive coordinator and Vermeil served as his own offensive coordinator.