Texans request permission to interview Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon for vacant coaching job

A few more #Texans requests: DeMeco Ryans of the #49ers and Jonathan Gannon of the #Eagles… plus #Broncos DC Ejiro Evero, sources say. Plenty of impressive young names. https://t.co/FnDiM1dmYU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

The Texans flirted with Jonathan Gannon a year ago, and the AFC South’s worst franchise is back for a third round.

According to Ian Rapoport, Houston has requested to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for their vacant head coaching job.

The Texans fired Lovie Smith after one season at the helm.

Houston (3-13-1) will have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after a 32-31 win over the Colts on Sunday, and the dismissal comes hours after a report that Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon could be a top candidate for the vacancy.

In his first season as defensive coordinator, Gannon’s Eagles’ defense surrendered 5.2 yards per play, tied for the seventh-fewest in the league. The Eagles were tied with the Bears and Panthers for the fifth-fewest takeaways in the NFL with 16.

This season, Gannon’s defense was among the top units in the NFL, finishing No. 1 overall in total defense, No. 1 against the pass, and 8th in the NFL in points allowed.

Projecting a contract extension for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts after he performed at an MVP level

Bills, 49ers, and Chiefs highlight the list of Eagles' 2023 opponents

Final NFC East standings after Eagles win over Giants, Cowboys loss to Commanders

Eagles snap count vs. Giants: Breakdown, observations from Week 18

