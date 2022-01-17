Texans request permission to interview Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon for vacant head coaching job

Texans requested permission to interview Eagles’ DC Jonathan Gannon for their HC job, per source. Gannon now has been requested to interview for three HC vacancies: Texans, Broncos, Vikings. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2022

Jonathan Gannon is really heating up as a hot name, and the Eagles defensive coordinator now has his third request to interview for a team’s vacant head coaching position.

After the Broncos and Vikings requested permission, the Houston Texans have now requested an interview as well.

A rookie defensive coordinator, Gannon came over from the Colts with head coach Nick Sirianni, and he has familiarity with the Minnesota brass, as he spent four seasons with the Vikings as the team’s assistant defensive backs coach from 2014 through the 2017 season before joining the Colts staff as a defensive back coach in 2018.

Gannon got his coaching start as a student assistant and graduate assistant at Louisville under Bobby Petrino from 2003-2006, and he joined the famed coach in Atlanta, the beginning of his NFL experience.

Gannon’s defense in Philadelphia started off rocky and they were shredded by some of the NFL’s top passers. On the season, the Eagles defense was 11th in passing yards (3756), 20th in passing touchdowns allowed, 31st in sacks (29), and 9th in rushing yards allowed.

One of the youngest coordinators in the NFL, Gannon seems to be getting the benefit of the doubt from owners and general managers who could be blaming Philadelphia’s passive defensive approach on the personnel.

