Texans request to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon

The Houston Texans are taking a look at some of the compelling coordinators to come out of wild-card weekend.

According to Adam Schefter from ESPN, the Texans have requested permission to interview Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. The 39-year-old has already been called upon for an interview with the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos.

The Eagles finished the 2021 regular season No. 15 in points allowed with 385, and were the No. 10 total defense with 5,590 yards allowed. The Eagles were hardly better than the Texans in the takeaway department as they generated 16, tied for the fifth-fewest in the NFL.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dusted the Eagles in the wild-card round with a 31-15 victory at Raymond James Stadium. Quarterback Tom Brady completed 29 passes on 37 attempts for 271 yards and two touchdowns. Brady was sacked four times. The Bucs also generated 106 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries.

Going with Gannon is a younger play compared to David Culley, who was 66 years old when the Texans fired him after one season. However, it is still a foray into Houston allowing a coach on-the-job training as they complete their rebuild in 2022.

