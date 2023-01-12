Texans request head-coach interview with Rams assistant Thomas Brown

The #Texans requested an interview with #Rams assistant head coach/TE coach Thomas Brown for their head coaching job, per source. Houston is looking for a young coach to grow with a young team, and Brown fits the mold. pic.twitter.com/xNIZgPx7Bu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 12, 2023

The Houston Texans requested an interview with Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach and tight ends coach Thomas Brown, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Texans have prioritized finding a younger head coach to “grow with a young team,” per Pelissero.

Brown, who spent three years as a player in the NFL after being selected in the sixth round of the 2008 draft, is only 36 years old. He’s been with Sean McVay and the Rams since the 2020 season, first serving as running backs coach before adding the assistant head coach title in 2021 and eventually moving to tight ends in 2022.

Brown previously spent nine years in various coaching assistant roles at the college level – including stints as the position coach for Melvin Gordon and Nick Chubb – before landing with the Rams.

Brown was the running backs coach and assistant head coach when the Rams won the Super Bowl last season.

The Texans have fired coaches in back-to-back seasons. David Culley was out after one season in 2021, and Lovie Smith lasted only one season in Houston after going 3-13-1 in 2022. Combined, Houston is 7-26-1 over the last two years.

The next head coaching hire will be the sixth in Texans history. Counting interim coaches, the Texans have had seven total since becoming a franchise in 2002.

Houston Texans' timeline to interview coaching candidates

