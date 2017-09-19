Texans reportedly will sign Johnthan Banks

The Texans are expected to sign cornerback Johnthan Banks, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Houston also worked out defensive backs Stanley Jean-Baptise, Corey White, Josh Thornton and B.W. Webb on Tuesday.

The Texans lost cornerbacks Johnathan Joseph and Kevin Johnson in Thursday’s victory over the Bengals. Johnson will miss four to six weeks with a grade two MCL sprain. Joseph has a less serious right shoulder injury.

The Buccaneers made Banks a second-round pick in 2013 out of Mississippi State. He also has played for the Lions and Bears.

In the previous four seasons, Banks played in 54 games, with 39 starts, and made 136 tackles, seven interceptions and 18 defensed passes.