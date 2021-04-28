  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Texans reportedly had 'bidding war' set up for Deshaun Watson that could have included Tua Tagovailoa

Jason Owens
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Before 22 women accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, the Houston Texas were reportedly adamant against trading their 25-year-old franchise quarterback. 

“Under no circumstances will the Texans trade Watson,” the Houston Chronicle's John McClain wrote in January

That was before Watson reportedly requested a trade from a Texans franchise spiraling further into dysfunction. After the request? ESPN and NFL Network reported in February that the Texans were standing firm, shutting down potential suitors and sometimes declining to return phone calls. 

New story from Houston amid Watson's sexual misconduct suit

Now Watson's reputation has taken a nosedive, and his future as an NFL quarterback is in peril. And with the NFL draft on Thursday, that narrative is changing. The same Texans beat writer who wrote in January that there was no circumstance that Houston would trade Watson now reports that the Texans were preparing to deal him ahead of the draft. And they had a quarter of the NFL lined up for a bidding war. 

“The Texans’ plan was to get the most serious teams into a bidding war before general manager Nick Caserio — with [CEO] Cal McNair’s approval — accepted the best offer that, ideally, would have included at least three first-round picks, two second-round picks and a defensive starter,” McClain wrote on Monday.

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Would the Texans have traded Deshuan Watson without the legal trouble he's facing? (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

8 teams were reportedly interested

Per the report, the Dolphins, Jets, Panthers, Broncos, 49ers, Patriots, Bears and Washington were all interested in a deal for Watson. The Dolphins were prepared to part with Tua Tagovailoa and the No. 3 pick that they instead dealt to the San Francisco 49ers. And that was just a starting point. 

But this was all before Watson was accused in a civil lawsuit by 22 different women of sexual misconduct ranging from unwanted touching of genitals, forcing a massage therapist to touch his genitals and forcing a woman to perform oral sex.

Watson has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing through his attorney Rusty Hardin.

Regardless of the pending legal outcome facing Watson, the accusations have obviously cooled the trade market for the once-coveted young quarterback. And now it seems the Texans were open to trading him?

As usual, it's difficult to decipher the truth from the smokescreens during NFL draft week. 

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Patriots were among 8 teams inquiring about Deshaun Watson before lawsuits

    It seems the Patriots will look to go another direction.

  • Reported police video shows bloodied Sterling Brown after alleged strip club attack

    Brown was reportedly beaten by multiple attackers and hit on his head with a bottle outside a Miami strip club.

  • Report: Eight teams showed interest in Deshaun Watson before legal issues arose

    A rash of civil litigation that began last month has made a potential trade of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson impractical, unless and until those 22 lawsuits can soon be resolved. Before the off-field issues emerged for Watson, plenty of teams were interested. Via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, eight teams had shown interest in [more]

  • Joe Rogan tells his massive audience that healthy young people shouldn't get vaccinated

    Joe Rogan, the host of one of the most popular podcasts in the world, is facing criticism after claiming that healthy young people shouldn't "worry about" getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The Joe Rogan Experience host made his comments encouraging young listeners not to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they're "healthy" during a recent episode of his show, as Media Matters for America reported. "If you're like 21 years old and you say to me, 'Should I get vaccinated,' I go, 'No,'" Rogan said. "Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person? ... If you're a healthy person and you're exercising all the time and you're young and you're eating well, I don't think you need to worry about this." Health experts, in fact, have been urging adults of all ages to get vaccinated against COVID-19 regardless of whether they're in a high-risk group so that the United States can achieve herd immunity and end the pandemic. The CDC has noted that data suggests fully vaccinated people largely "do not carry the virus," meaning those at lower risk would be helping protect others from COVID-19 by getting a vaccine. With that in mind, Rogan drew heavy criticism for his comments, with some directing their anger at Spotify, where his show is an exclusive. In 2020, The Joe Rogan Experience was the service's most popular podcast. These weren't Rogan's first comments about the pandemic to stir up controversy, though, as he previously said that wearing masks "is for bitches." Rogan's guest at the time, comedian Bill Burr, pushed back. "I'm not gonna sit here with no medical degree listening to you with no medical degree, with an American flag behind you smoking a cigar, acting like we know what's up better than the CDC," Burr shot back. Spotify’s Joe Rogan encourages "healthy" young people not to get a coronavirus vaccine. His show is Spotify's most popular podcast. “If you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I'll go no.” pic.twitter.com/5dX98xUaHS — Alex Paterson (@AlexPattyy) April 27, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionDemocrats face a stark choice on redistrictingBritney Spears to 'address the court directly' in conservatorship battle

  • Report: 76ers thought they were approaching Chris Paul trade before season, but he wasn’t interested

    Then-Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, according to Chris Paul, told the guard he wouldn't be traded to the Thunder.

  • Judge nixes plea deal for 2 accused of Super Bowl field run

    Luis Cartaya, an attorney for Yuri Andrade and Douglas Schaffer, told a Hillsborough County circuit judge during a video conference hearing that they had reached a planned agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to misdemeanor trespassing charges at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, the Tampa Bay Times reported. In exchange, the men would serve six months of probation, complete 25 community service hours, pay off court costs and write a letter of apology to the National Football League. Judge Jack Gutman said that was unacceptable and rescheduled the case for next month.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed in a lawsuit against the Daily Mail that churches are disassociating with him because the tabloid reported he had a secret romance with Jane Krakowski

    Both Lindell and Krakowski denied a Daily Mail report that he had a "secret nine-month romance" with the "30 Rock" star.

  • GOP senators quietly meet with White House on infrastructure, happy with what they hear

    Top White House officials have quietly been meeting — on the Hill and over the phone — with Republican senators who drafted a counterproposal to President Biden's infrastructure plan, multiple sources tell Axios.What we're hearing: The GOP senators say they're optimistic the Biden administration is open to concessions and can reach a compromise. They've been heartened by their talks with White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, counselor to the president Steve Ricchetti and legislative affairs director Louisa Terrell.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOne idea is reaching a bipartisan deal on "Part I" of Biden's infrastructure package — the parts that Republicans consider "traditional" infrastructure, such as funding for roads, bridges and airports.That could force Democrats to tackle the second part, focused on child care, health care and climate change, via budget reconciliation.The talks remain preliminary, the senators told Axios, and both sides are far from reaching any substantial deal.Terrell and Ricchetti have made trips to the Capitol, while Klain, who doesn’t often venture to the opposite end of Pennsylvania Avenue, has joined by phone, according to a White House source with direct knowledge of the meetings.Sens. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and John Hoeven (R-N.D.) are among those who have met with the White House team in person.What they’re saying: "Administration officials have been on the Hill, even now, talking to Republican members," Wicker told Axios. "It has been on a less-formal basis. But they're good discussions. The details are being filled in.""I think they're open to talking about and understanding what our proposal is and how we got to where we got," he added."If they could roll us on the whole thing, they would. I don't think they can," which is why they're so willing to meet, Wicker said.Yes, but: The biggest sticking point with Republicans — increasing taxes to pay for the plan — remains.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Sources: Kevin Love was frustrated with official, not his team's performance during inbounds play

    Love’s intent wasn’t to slap the ball inbounds, sources said. Love was frustrated with officials and not his team’s performance, sources said.

  • Russell Westbrook got brutally honest after breaking Wilt Chamberlain's triple-double record

    Westbrook feels like the fans and the media take his talent for granted.

  • Harvard Business School Spent ‘Tens Of Millions Of Dollars’ To Convert Classrooms To Hybrid Formats

    In a chat with alumni, Dean Srikant M. Datar also said HBS would open a research center in the midwest and has joined the OneTen initiative The post Harvard Business School Spent ‘Tens Of Millions Of Dollars’ To Convert Classrooms To Hybrid Formats appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Conor McGregor's Irish whiskey brand sells for up to $600M

    Conor McGregor is cashing in, but don't expect him to stop promoting the booze brand.

  • Travelers turn to U-Hauls, car-sharing amid car rental shortages

    Tourists in need of wheels are renting cargo vans and other people’s vehicles to get around the nation’s rental car shortage, especially in popular vacation destinations.

  • In the late ’90s, an unlikely bestseller became a rip-roaring museum monster movie

    Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our own inscrutable whims. This week: With a new Tom Clancy movie, Without Remorse, premiering on Amazon Prime, we’re looking back on other Hollywood adaptations of mass paperback novels, a.k.a. so-called airport fiction.

  • Reese Witherspoon on being painted a ‘good’ girl in the tabloids to ‘bad’ girls like Britney Spears: It seemed ‘very arbitrary’ and 'kind of sh*tty'

    Reese Witherspoon says the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary has also led her to reflect on her rise to stardom.

  • Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Karen pays tribute to son Antron in Instagram post: 'My love for you is for ever'

    Karen Pippen said it was "a pleasure and honor" to be Antron's mother.

  • Why there won't be a designated survivor at Biden's 1st speech to Congress

    Whenever the president addresses Congress, the White House usually keeps one member of the Cabinet away from the Capitol while the other secretaries attend the speech. But because of the pandemic, only two Cabinet secretaries will be there this year.

  • Kevin Love completely quits, hands Raptors 3-pointer with terrible turnover

    Clearly, Kevin Love isn't happy with how things are going in Cleveland.

  • Man Arrested for Brutally Stomping on Head of Asian American Man, 61, in Manhattan

    The details: Jarrod Powell, 49, was charged with two felony assault counts when police apprehended him at around 2:45 a.m. following the Friday attack on Yao Pan Ma near Third Avenue and East 125th Street, NBC New York reported. Police found Powell after being told that he was spotted at a shelter near the scene of the incident. The New York Police Department Hate Crimes Task Force is currently investigating the attack.

  • Netflix’s ‘Shadow and Bone’ Has Been the #1 Show for Days, But Is It Worth the Hype? Here’s My Honest Review

    *Warning: Minor spoilers ahead*There's nothing I love quite like a good fantasy series. When I was little, family members would have to dodge the pointy sticks I waved around when I pretended they were magic...