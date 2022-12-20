Texans remain a strong No. 32 in latest Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings

The Houston Texans are still stuck at the bottom of the power rankings, but it isn’t as despondent as it has been in recent weeks.

According to Mark Lane from the Touchdown Wire, the Texans continued to show their fight from their Week 14 encounter with the Dallas Cowboys, which indicates the Texans aren’t as terrible as their No. 32 ranking indicates.

It isn’t the same type of 32 that the Texans have displayed for several weeks. Houston has some fight and has taken serious playoff contenders down to the wire in consecutive weeks. The problem is the team ahead of them each week has also done a decent enough job to keep their place in the power rankings. If the Texans could ever get a win, they wouldn’t be the worst team in the power rankings. All they have to do is put it together for four quarters — or five periods — and it seems they are precipitously close.

What has helped Houston look like more than a 1-12-1 team is their improved quarterback play. While Davis Mills isn’t approaching 300-yard games, he is making smarter decisions with the football along with getting the ball in the end zone. The fumble in overtime was the pock mark on the face of an otherwise great game from Mills, who threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another in the 30-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Across the rest of the AFC South, the Indianapolis Colts dropped to No. 31 following their blown 33-0 halftime lead against the Minnesota Vikings — the largest blown lead in NFL history. The Tennessee Titans dropped to No. 12 after their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who are in second place in the division, were ahead of the Titans in the power rankings at No. 11 thanks to their win over the Cowboys.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire