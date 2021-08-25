The Texans are making a change at wide receiver.

According to multiple reports, the club is releasing Taywan Taylor on Wednesday.

Taylor, 26, signed with the Texans in May. He spent the previous two seasons with the Browns, playing out his rookie contract. In 2020, Taylor appeared in three games, receiving only one target. He had the same stat line in 2019 for Cleveland, after the Browns acquired him from the Titans.

Tennessee selected Taylor in the third round of the 2017 draft. He caught 53 passes for 697 yards with two touchdowns in two seasons for the Titans.

Texans releasing Taywan Taylor originally appeared on Pro Football Talk